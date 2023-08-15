Just set a nodder in action, and whatever the question, the answer is always in the affirmative. With such ongoing positive reinforcement, it’s no wonder nodders have remained popular with collectors.
Nodders fascinate because, unlike most other salt-and-peppers, they “do” something (in addition, of course, to their designated function). The first nodders, widely available in the 1920s and ‘30s, were primarily produced for export, by Japan and Germany. With the onset of World War II, those export gates clanged shut. For the duration, salt-and-peppers, and other giftware items, were domestically produced. Following the war, imports resumed (pieces stamped “Occupied Japan” are especially desirable), and nodders retained their first-market popularity throughout the 1950s.
The great majority of salt-and-pepper nodders are porcelain, allowing for the most flexibility in shape and decoration. Porcelain also keeps the seasoning inside at its most fresh and flavorful. Sizing is fairly consistent; a nodder set measures roughly 3-1/2” high by 4” wide. Nodder bases are often interchangeable, differing only in their hand-painted flourishes (roses are most common), or their applied decals celebrating a location or event. Some bases, in collector terms, have been “jollied up,” with other decorative materials glued to the porcelain. A Florida souvenir nodder set, for example, is often enhanced with the application of tiny shells.
Generally, the nodder’s removable porcelain shakers are mounted on a porcelain base by means of side “wings,” which hold them in place on the lip of each opening; a mere touch sets them in motion. The condiments themselves are held in ceramic pegs extending below the figural portion of each removable shaker. The shakers don’t hold much seasoning, but with whimsies such as these, practicality is never a major concern. A variation includes a central “mustard pot,” allowing for another useful condiment. And here’s an interesting note: filled shakers seem to nod with more consistency than empty ones.
While the bases may be similar, on the removable shakers themselves imagination runs riot. Animal lovers can populate their kitchens with an entire nodder menagerie. While fish, deer, and chickens are the most popular motifs, the design range includes almost every denizen of field and stream. There are winsome bear, bashful donkey, and playful kitten nodders. Pheasant, bluebird, and turkey nodders too, plus graceful flamingos and hot-to-trot racehorses. There’s even that oddity, the “yes and no” nodder: on a kangaroo pair, the mother’s head nods one way, the joey’s another.
Locale souvenirs were a popular nodder topic. Matador and bull nodders, on a base emblazoned with a “Souvenir of Mexico” decal, brought back memories of a trip south of the border; tail-swishing alligator nodders served as toothy mementos of sunny Florida. Sometimes, the nodders and their accompanying locale logo seem out of synch: a kissing-Dutch couple flirts atop a base with a decal touting the “Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Sioux Narrows, Ontario, Canada.”
Topping the nodder line are figural novelties. No collection can really be considered complete without a pair of “Chattering Teeth” skulls. On one skeletal souvenir stamped “Thousand Islands, N.Y.,” the bottom set of choppers is molded into the base. The top set is part of the removable skull. When in place and in motion, the effect is not so much “nodding” as “eerie chomping.”
Another favorite: a somewhat-worse-for-wear couple popping out of the side of a beer barrel. Although often cited as a tribute to a wild ride over Niagara Falls, the glazed expressions (and multiple eye placement) of the couple seem more plausibly a tribute to a wild night on the town. A variation on this design, bearing the Pennsylvania Dutch motto, “Ve get too soon oldt und too late schmart,” gives credence to that theory.
Salt-and-pepper nodders brightened many kitchens of the past, and continue to add a whimsical novelty accent to the kitchens of today. And, averaging just $25-65 per set, vintage nodders are definitely worth their salt!
Nodders courtesy of Rickie Engel. Photo Associate: Hank Kuhlmann
Donald-Brian Johnson is the co-author of numerous books on design and collectibles, including “Postwar Pop,” a collection of his columns. Please address inquiries to: donaldbrian@msn.com