VINTON- It’s a Time to Fly for the cast of Mary Poppins, the upcoming musical put on by Act 1 of Benton County, who offered a sneak-peek-behind-the-scenes look at some of the mystery behind the magic of this popular production.
Flying in from Louisville Kentucky, a ZFX technician trained cast and crew on installing the flying track, proper use and best practice for a magical and safe production.
Charleston Steinke, of Vinton, stars in the principal role of Mary Poppins and is seen staring intently at the installation of the flying track, which spans the entire length of the stage.
Bert, another principal role, played by Vinton resident Mitchell Mensen, is all too delighted to be leading the leading lady onto the stage for the character dramatic first entrance.
Mary Poppins will be playing at The Palace Theatre starting August 3rd and running through August 6th.
More to come on this story.