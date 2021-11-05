INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department would like to remind citizens of the Snow Emergency Ordinance.
69.22 Snow Emergency
No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned or leased off-street parking area during any snow emergency proclaimed by the Mayor unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, alley, or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency parking ban shall continue from its proclamation throughout the duration of the snow or ice storm and the 48-hour period after cessation of such storm except as above provided upon streets which have been fully opened. Such a ban shall be of uniform application and the Police Chief is directed to publicize the requirements widely, using all available news media, in early November each year. Where predictions or occurrences indicate the need, the Mayor or City Manager shall proclaim a snow emergency and the Police Chief shall inform the news media to publicize the proclamation and the parking rules thereunder. Such emergency may be extended or shortened when conditions warrant.
If anyone has questions or concerns, please contact the Independence Police Department or Chief Niedert at 319-334-2520.
Also according to Chapter 69:
It is unlawful for any person to throw, push, or place any ice or snow from a private property, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or alleys onto the traveled way of a street or alley as to obstruct gutters, or impede the passage of vehicles or create a hazardous condition therein. A violation of these ordinances results in a citation. The first offense faces a fine amount not to exceed $750. The second offense results in a fine not to exceed $1,000.
Snow and ice removal from sidewalks must be completed within twenty-four (24) hours after snowfall event ends. If not removed within the allowed time, the city may have the snow and ice removed and asses the costs to the property owner. A minimum charge of $50.00 per occurrence shall be charged, in the future this will be changing to progressive penalty fee.
In addition, in mid-November downtown area overnight street parking will be limited. In Section 69.09 (All Night Parking Prohibited) it states:
“Parking Prohibited. No person, except physicians or other persons on emergency calls, shall park a vehicle on any of the following named streets between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. of any day during the period from November 15 through April 1.”
The streets named include:
A. Second Street NE, on both sides, from Second Avenue NE to Fifth Avenue.
B. Fourth Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
C. Fourth Avenue SE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
D. Second Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Third Street.
E. Third Avenue NE, on both sides, from First Street to Second Street.
Signs are posted along the referenced roads.
If anyone has any questions or concerns about this ordinance, please contact Independence Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets at 319-327-7652.