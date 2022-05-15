Back-to-back WaMaC West Champs in boys soccer. 2021 WaMaC Conference Champs. 2021 undefeated regular season as juniors. 2021 Substate Finalists.
The 2022 class has seen a lot out of the past two seasons and carried the torch into their senior season, which was recognized Friday for Senior Night before falling to Solon 4-0 to end the regular season.
“This group of seniors had a few guys who started on last year’s team, and those guys who didn’t start filled in vital roles this season,” coach Kyle McAbee said. “That enabled them to step into the starting roles that were vacated by last year’s seniors without a drop in the team’s performance.”
Retooled to the strength of its 2022 roster, the Vikings outscored their WaMaC West rivals 23-3 this season. Solon, their rival from the East, proved to be a different story. The Spartans wasted little time breaking down the Vikings’ defense and taking advantage of miscues for three first half goals.
“I would say Solon was the best team we’ve played yet this year,” McAbee said. “They’re very athletic and move so well off of the ball. They’re a talented squad and I think if they keep playing like that they could end up in Des Moines at the end of the season.”
But even a loss to end the season couldn’t keep the Vikings down. McAbee noted that many of the seniors had waited their entire high school career to play an impactful role.
“I will remember them most for their hard work and dedication to the program,” McAbee said. “There’s a couple guys who were not on varsity at all last year who have gotten on the stat sheet this year and made some great contributions. To see them thrive this year has been cool.”
The Vikings (10-5) now set their sights on the postseason, starting with hosting Clayton Ridge (7-6) on Thursday. The Eagles are a newer program McAbee has watched with interest in the last few years.
“Clayton Ridge just started their program right after COVID-19,” McAbee said. “They’ve pulled off a couple of wins against good teams, so we will have to come out with our A game. We’ll be looking to possess the ball and capitalize on any mistakes they make.”
Beckman Catholic is favored to be the winner’s next opponent on May 23.