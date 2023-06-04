NORWAY -- Reflecting on the end of yet another school year, a statement comes to mind… “The days are long, but the years are short.” This rings true yet again for our students, families, communities, and staff at Benton. Seems as though the students were recently arriving in Norway excited to start another year of learning and being a part of several activities, now as the temps rise and the remaining school days are dwindling down, students arrive every morning with a different excitement as school is soon to be out for summer.
Recently we experienced Step Up day. The current 3rd graders were able to travel to Norway and not only meet their next year teachers among other adults, but also were given the chance to meet students from the other PreK-3 building. This is one of many end of year activities for students as the year winds down.
Drawing my 4th year as the building principal in Norway to a close, I think back to so many amazing people, young and old, that I have had the pleasure to meet and work with! To everyone reading this, I want to say thank you for sharing your students with us, and I wish you a great summer full of fun and making memories with the people you most want to spend time with.
Take Care
Mr. Eastman