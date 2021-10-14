Sooo Delicious Brownies

Ingredients:
For the brownie batter:
1 box Devil’s Food chocolate cake mix
1 c evaporated milk
½ c (1 stick) butter, melted
2 c semi-sweet chocolate chips
For the caramel filling:
1 11 oz bag caramels, unwrapped
⅓ c evaporated milk
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Spray 9 x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, combine cake mix, 1 cup evaporated milk and ½ cup melted butter. Mix until combined (batter will be thick).
3. Spread HALF of the batter into the baking pan (we’ll use that other half later).
4. Put baking dish in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. While it is baking, start making your caramel filling.
5. In a medium sauce pan, over medium heat, combine caramels with ⅓ cup evaporated milk. Stir frequently until caramel is melted and smooth.
6. When brownie bottom is finished baking (it will only be partially baked), take out of oven and sprinkle with 2 cups chocolate chips.
7. Then drizzle with prepared caramel sauce.
8. Take the rest of the cake batter and drop by the teaspoonfuls onto caramel layer.
9. Bake for an additional 25-30 minutes (until the center is set). You can stick a toothpick in the center and if it only comes out with caramel and not gooey chocolate cake then it is done.