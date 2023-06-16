“Although this is my first year doing this contest I learned alot and am looking forward to preparing for next year,” Jaice Tuttle who attended the District Ag Mechanics competition on May 3rd at NICC in Calmar described his experience. Team 1 consisted of Christopher Fleming, Andrew Brummer, and Dallas Fairbanks who placed fourth as a team. Andrew Brummer also placed 8th individually. Team 2 included Ryan Shipley, Wes McKenna, and Jaice Tuttle. There were multiple stations that the teams completed throughout the contest including welding, concrete, machinery, and a general knowledge test. Congratulations to all of the participants on their accomplishments!
Sparks Fly at District Ag Mechanics
- By Co-Reporter, Izzie Birker
