Spicy Cheese Mice

Ingredients:
1 pkg (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
2 c finely shredded pepper Jack cheese
1¼ c finely chopped smoked almonds
16 julienne carrots (from 10-oz bag)
32 sliced almonds, toasted (2 tbl)
Hot pepper jelly, if desired
Assorted crackers, if desired
Directions:
In medium bowl, mix cheeses with spoon until blended. Place smoked almonds on small plate. For each mouse, shape 2 tablespoons cheese mixture into mouse shape; roll in smoked almonds.
For tail, insert 1 carrot strip into wide end of each mouse. For ears, insert 2 sliced almonds, pointed side up, into narrow end. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 2 hours or until firm.
Serve cheese mice with pepper jelly and crackers. Store covered in refrigerator.