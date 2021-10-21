Spicy Cheese Mice

Ingredients:

1 pkg (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

2 c finely shredded pepper Jack cheese

1¼ c finely chopped smoked almonds

16 julienne carrots (from 10-oz bag)

32 sliced almonds, toasted (2 tbl)

Hot pepper jelly, if desired

Assorted crackers, if desired

Directions:

In medium bowl, mix cheeses with spoon until blended. Place smoked almonds on small plate. For each mouse, shape 2 tablespoons cheese mixture into mouse shape; roll in smoked almonds.

For tail, insert 1 carrot strip into wide end of each mouse. For ears, insert 2 sliced almonds, pointed side up, into narrow end. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 2 hours or until firm.

Serve cheese mice with pepper jelly and crackers. Store covered in refrigerator.