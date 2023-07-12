QUASQUETON – Spirit of Life Christian Church, held a Grand Opening July 1 showcasing renovations to their church and the new sanctuary addition.
The event featured preachers and musicians from other churches. The congregation decided to use chairs and long tables in the sanctuary so people could sit and comfortably open their Bibles during worship.
The congregation is reaching out to the community by sponsoring a float in the Independence July 4 parade and is planning to participate in the local Worldwide Bible Reading Marathon on Friday, July 14. Spirit of Life Christian Church has been assigned Job 9-20 to read for Buchanan County.
For more information contact Pastor Jamie Wolf or Church Secretary Ginger Wolf at 319-350-2936 or visit the Spirit of Life Christian Church Facebook page.