Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming made waves in their season opener as they defeated Williamsburg 92-70 on Monday at Vinton Municipal Pool while having a little fun with their friendly rivals.
“You never know what to expect out of your first meet,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “It’s been a good couple of weeks of practice leading up to this meet. We’re seeing significant time drops and good strokes right out of the gate.”
The 200 Medley of Lauren Moore, Lexi Goodell, Justyce Dominick and Tori Elwick started off the evening with a first place finish in the opening event with a time of 2:21. Moore followed up with a top finish in the 200 Free with a time of 2:46 while Dominick won the 50 Free and 400 Free individually. VSU would take first in eight of the 11 events on the day to edge out the visiting Raiders, including Goodell winning the 100 Breast with a time of 1:30.28.
“There’s always room for improvement, but this was a strong showing,” Hesson said. “We had a few girls who weren’t swimming tonight and had to scratch a couple of relays. Hopefully we will be back to full strength next week.”
VSU and Williamsburg swimmers requested to end their evening with a soaked t-shirt relay like they had last season. The programs mixed relay teams as they attempted to swim in an oversize t-shirt and then transfer the shirt on to the next swimmer. A little strategy and a lot of laughs were involved.
“It’s become a team favorite and a crowd favorite too,” Hesson said. “Everyone enjoys it. Williamsburg is a team we’ll see a lot of this season. It’s close competition and it’s always fun to do this with them each year.”
VSU swam at Waterloo Central Middle School on Thursday and will compete at Grinnell on September 9.