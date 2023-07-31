Justin Davie is smart.
Two-plus decades has taught the longtime Wapsie Valley track and cross-country coach a thing or two. For track, the most obvious thing he’s learned is the most obvious thing anyone learns.
“If you try somebody at a distance and it doesn’t work out, nobody ever remembers,” he said. “If you try somebody at a different distance because you think they might be good at it, and they are, you look like a genius.”
Speaking of Aidan Shannon’s junior track season, Davie offers an addendum.
“I really can take no credit for any of this,” he said. “I had no idea he’d done all this running, no idea he was going to be this good. It was a surprise to all of us. It just kind of happened, and he put the time in all on his own to begin with.
“It’s a pretty cool story.”
The story, wrapped in a bow: Shannon claimed three distance-race medals at the 2023 1A state meet by turning himself into a distance runner after the 2022 football season.
Shannon placed fifth in the 3,200 meter run (9 minutes, 43.45 seconds) and sev-enth in the 1,600 (4:27.26), and anchored the 3,200 relay to a bronze (8:14.42). His time of 2:01.582 helped the Warriors rocket up the charts from a 17th-place seeding (8:34.53) onto the podium.
For his efforts there and through the season, Shannon was named Oelwein Daily Register Athlete of the Year.
“When I was younger, I ran distance a little … it was just 5Ks, and that was when I was little,” Shannon said. “It stopped because all my friends did football, basketball, all the main sports. So, I never wanted to quit them because I wouldn’t have my best friends doing it with me.”
The itch began shortly after his junior football season. Shannon began to run, then picked up a distance-runner training plan from an outside source. He put in mileage through the winter, and at some point before the spring, Shannon showed Davie his training plan and workout regiment.
“I did not know Aidan had started running, like, all winter,” Davie said. “He did workouts at the W, and he was also running outside. I did not know any of this until the season started. He came to the coaches, ‘I’ve been doing a lot of running; here’s how much I’ve done.’ I had no idea at that point what he did. To be honest, we haven’t had a recent history of great distance guys, and certainly nobody who went and ran all winter. It was kind of new for us coaches.”
Shannon was a sprinter and hurdler when he moved to the Fairbank area from Charles City. He began under Davie as a middle-distance runner — the 400, 800 and 400 hurdles were what he ran as an individual and as part of relays.
“‘We think maybe you could be good at 800s. Want to give it a try?’” Davie recalled asking Shannon in 2022. “He said, ‘Yeah, sure.’
“Eight hundreds, the first time you run it, it’s not an indication of what you can do because you have to learn how to run it. We were pleasantly surprised at how he ran his first one, and I think he saw he could have success.”
Shannon anchored the 2022 3,200 relay that placed eighth and ran a leg of the 1,600 that placed 18th.
“I didn’t even really want to be — last year, I started 800s, and I tried it because it was something I thought I could be good at,” Shannon recalled. “This year, going into the season, I started training a lot more.”
Davie played it cool from the start after seeing Shannon’s training plan. Wary of overusing Shannon, they set up a plan for early March indoor meets, generally used as training sessions.
“We’re used to guys coming into the season not in great shape, at every level, and managing their loads to make sure they’re the best at the end of the season,” Davie said. “He came in already in great shape, with a lot of miles. That was a concern at first, because we didn’t want to overwork him at practice.”
Shannon’s indoor 800 time at the UNI Dome was faster than any time from 2022’s outdoor season. Davie approached him about running the mile at Wartburg.
“He said, ‘Yeah, I think I’d like to try it,’” Davie recalled. “At Wartburg, he ran the mile and beat guys who qualified for state the year before in the mile.”
Shannon was surprised, but also grounded.
“With the mile, I had a goal. I wanted to break 5 minutes, and I thought, ‘OK, if I did that, I’d be good,’” Shannon said. “I didn’t know if I was going to run (the mile) in meets, against real competition, I just wanted to break 5 minutes. I ran the mile, and kept getting faster in meets, getting better.”
Shannon still sprinted during a couple indoor meets, and ran hurdles through late April. He ran the 400 and 800 distance legs of relays, too.
“I still told myself I was not going to do anything above the mile because I thought the two mile, I’d want to die,” he said. “Then I ran the two-mile, and it surprised me how fast I was in that. I ended up surprising myself and being really good at it, so I stuck with them. And I really like it.”
The first time Shannon ran the 3,200, the junior “was, at that point, six or seven seconds off the school record, having run it one time,” Davie laughed.
“So, we knew we had a lot of options now. At that point, we had something spe-cial.”
During an outdoor meet at Jesup, Shannon found himself matched up against Oelwein’s Conall Sauser, and Grundy Center’s Kaden Lynch and Emerson Vokes — distance standouts in cross-country and track. Sauser won the 3,200, but Shannon topped Lynch for the 3,200 silver, and beat him for the 1,600 gold medal.
“That was crazy because I was, coming up to it, I was really scared,” Shannon said. “I didn’t know what Mr. Davie put in for a time, and I was standing next to them, and I knew they were fast. Just sticking with them and pushing them at the end. The last lap of it, I took the lead and was playing it risky.
“It was really cool to see I could stay with them, even though it was my first year competing in distance. I kind of surprised myself.”
Davie’s constant was a reminder: It is OK to die in a race and not have anything left. It means a limit is pushed and found.
From there, a new world opened.
Shannon won the 3,200 during the North Iowa Cedar League mega meet, was second in the 1,600 and anchored the distance medley relay to silver. He won automatic state qualifying spots at the Edgewood-Colesburg state qualifying meet in the 1,600 and 3,200 and anchored the 3,200 and DMR relays to victory.
The DMR placed ninth at state.
“It’s a lot more fun to win and actually race compared to last year, when I ran and it was, ‘Ok, this is pretty good,’ but it didn’t feel like I was actually racing people,” Shannon said. “I was really excited to see how much better I could get.”
“Then I thought about all the years I never ran,” he laughed. “‘Oh, wow. I could have been really, really good at this.’”
The student thought long about that.
Another decision: Distance running is a passion. So, Shannon will join the cross-country team his senior year.
“I realized, ‘Oh, these are all the guys who ran at cross-country state and placed. I feel like this is where I kind of belong, and excel at, and achieve good things here,” Shannon said. “So that’s why I decided to switch.”
Both Davie and football head coach Duane Foster were supportive of his choice.
“I was scared for that,” Shannon said. “But I know he’s a good coach, and a good person. Once I talked to him, he didn’t try to convince me or anything. He is a track coach, too, so he saw (what I did).
“He could tell I had a passion for distance running … football, I like it, but I’d rather spend my time doing something I really love. I really love running. This last year (as a senior), I was just like, ‘This is what I want to do, this is what I actually love.’ I want to focus on doing something I love.”