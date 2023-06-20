Four.
A prominent number during Wapsie Valley’s sojourn to Oelwein’s Veteran Sports Complex.
Wapsie Valley scored 16 runs, winning the games, 8-2 and 8-3. Four different players garnered four hits apiece in the series, and the Warriors (17-9, 8-3) stole eight bases as they hit eight leagues wins.
“This sweep was pretty important for conference,” eighth-grader Bryar Bellis said. “You always want to beat your rivals.”
Bellis was one of four pitchers head coach Tom Joecken let throw Monday; he started Game 2 and went 5 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts. Game 1 starter Tucker Ladeburg went five innings, with nine punchouts. Both allowed just two earned runs apiece.
Eighth-grader Tyler Schoer went two innings of relief and freshman Blake Hesse closed Bellis’ game, going 1 1/3 innings. The pitching staff combined to allow four earned runs, nine hits and four walks.
“Bryar pitched amazing tonight,” Hesse said. “So did Tucker, so did Tyler. I pitched good. Everybody pitched amazing tonight.
“Bryar gave me a good lead (to work with), the defense was solid. It was pretty easy to come in and close.”
Added Bellis: “(Catcher) Jake (Schoer) was giving us good signs all day. We played (Oelwein) once; we kinda knew their tendencies. Felt confident going in.”
Oelwein (7-15, 2-8) led the opener, 1-0, after Terick Pryor was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and came home on a wild pitch.
Pryor scored two of the hosts’ four runs, adding a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh during Game 2.
Kale Horkheimer went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI, run and walk. Pryor went 1 for 5 but walked twice and stole a base. Chris Rocha went 2 for 6 with a steal.
“The defense stepped up, did very well all night,” Bellis said. “Defense wins ballgames. Defense wins championships. Without defense, you’re not going to win most games. The defense played well both games.”
Ladeburg went 4 for 7, while Hesse, Manny Huebner and Jacob Schoer each went 4 for 8. Schoer drove in four; Huebner and Ladeburg had two RBI apiece.
Hesse added two doubles while Bellis and Justus Kelley each stole two bases.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-
Tripoli splits with Jesup
Kade Mitchell scored in the third inning to help the Cougars beat the J-Hawks, 2-1, and salvage a split of the NICL East doubleheader Monday in Sumner. Jesup (9-8, 7-2) won the opener, 9-0.
Jaymison Howard pitched a complete-game five-hitter, with three walks and six strikeouts. He allowed one unearned run.
Mitchell went 1 for 3 in the second game, scored twice and stole two bases. Howard and Noah Henderson drove in runs to set up a de facto second-place showdown Thursday against Wapsie Valley.