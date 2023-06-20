Two games, for control of the midlevel.
Both were nailbiters, in essence.
This time, Wapsie Valley flipped the script.
The Warriors came to Oelwein for a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader Monday and walked away with a 6-1, 7-5 sweep at the Oelwein Veterans Sports Complex — taking the road games as the Huskies did May 24 in Fairbank. Wapsie (19-6, 5-6) is firmly entrenched third in the division, with head coach Austin Jeanes and his players also celebrating the end of their conference doubleheaders for the year.
“We wanted both games really bad,” senior Sydney Matthias said. “It stuck with us (that they won at our place). “These were winnable games we needed to get to close out our conference.”
Oelwein (8-13, 3-7) fought it out each game, and evened the nightcap at 5-all with a two-run bottom of the fifth.
Emma Smock led off the fifth with a single, and moved to third on a misplay in center. One pop-up later, Joslynn Melchert’s single brought Smock home for a 5-4 score. Melchert moved to second on Jaylynn Craun’s single, then waited as another pop-up put two outs in the board.
Mallory Bratten then drilled an 0-1 count to right field to plate Melchert and send the home dugout into a brief frenzy.
Meanwhile, Natalie Gray opened the top of the sixth with a double. She moved to third on a groundout and scored (6-5) on a wild pitch. Elle Voy reached to open the seventh, moved to second on a groundout and came home on Hailey Wehling’s double for the final score.
Asked if Gray’s double and subsequent score gave the visitors a sense of calm, Voy replied in the negative.
“Not really,” she said. “We still had to hold them.”
Noted Matthias: “It was a momentum-changer. The momentum was bouncing back and forth all game, and when Natalie got that double, we just kind of stole the momentum back.”
Warriors pitcher Taylor Buhr settled in after the game went even; she recorded seven consecutive outs to close the game. Two of them were groundouts to the pitcher, one was a groundout to first and another was a strikeout.
Oelwein held a 3-1 advantage after three as Craun, Melchert and Smock claimed early runs batted in off Buhr. The host also held Wapsie to one run through five innings of the opener before the Warriors scored five in the fifth.
Berryman drove in Craun during the bottom of the seventh and the bases were loaded with two outs. A pop-up ended the threat.
“These kinds of games are really fun,” Matthias said. “They’re some of my favorite to play; all the back and forth really brings out the best in everyone in these pressure situations.
“It shows who we are as a team. I don’t think we’re afraid of pressure; the young’uns are really stepping up and taking charge.”
Smock (3 for 7) and Macy Westendorf (3 for 8) garnered three hits apiece while Melchert went 2 for 5 with three stolen bases, two RBI and two walks. Aspen Weir allowed five earned runs and struck out seven in 8 2/3 innings.
Matthias went 5 for 7 with three RBI and two doubles. Mae Wedemeier went 5 for 8 with two RBI. Maya Barnes and Anna Curley also drove in two apiece.
Buhr scored three runs and stole two bases; she pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out three.
Curley pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run, striking out two and working around a handful of walks.
“We all did what we needed to do tonight to get the wins,” Voy said. “We need to keep rolling.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg- Tripoli splits with Jesup
The top of the order collected 12 hits, seven RBi and five runs as the Cougars won Game 2, 11-1, to save a split, take the season series from Jesup (16-8, 6-3) and move two games closer to a NICL East title.
Jesup won Game 1, 8-4.
Isabel Bernard, Jana Meyer and Aubree Land each drove in two, as did Myla Trask. Meyer went 5 for 5 with two runs and Bernard scored three runs.
Trask homered for S-F-T (19-6, 8-1).
Addison Murray pitched all 14 innings, allowing 14 hits and eight earned runs.
She struck out two.