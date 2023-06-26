VINTON – In what has become an annual Independence Day holiday tradition, the Sprint Invaders will make their way back to Benton County Speedway this weekend.
The 360 Sprint series will make its return this Sunday, July 2 and join the IMCA weekly racing program at The Bullring.
IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Trucking, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center and Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio will complete Sunday’s program.
Both grandstand and pit gate open at 3:30 p.m., with hot laps slated for 5:30 and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Children five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30.
Luke Verardi of Taylorville, Ill., was last year’s Sprint Invaders winner and Jonathan Cornell of Sedalia, Mo., earned top honors in 2021. More than 20 Sprint Cars were on-hand in each of the series’ first two visits to the speedway.
For the latest speedway news, visit BCSBullRing.com. Stay up-to-date on race day by visiting @BCSBullRing on Facebook.
For questions on race day, call 319-883-9984.
Sunday’s event will be broadcast live on IMCA.tv.