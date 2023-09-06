St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Vinton is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sunday, September 10th. Serving begins at 11.45AM. For the past 18 years St. Mary’s has supported 24 parishes in the region of Bellefontaine, Haiti. This includes supporting schools, teachers and healthcare in the region. The dinner is a free will offering with all proceeds going to our Haiti efforts. St. Mary’s is also hosting Fr. Viller from Bellefontaine and he will give an update on the situation in Haiti. Please come and support this outreach effort.
