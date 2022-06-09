WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Bud Buchheim on the fourth weekend of June 2022 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. The former pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be preaching on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, at 6:15 p.m. a light catered meal will be hosted. Pastor Bud Buchheim will be present to greet the community and interact with members. Pastor Buchheim will preach again on Sunday. A short introduction of him will occur during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday.To attend the Saturday meal, please RSVP online by Monday, June 20. You can do so by clicking the following link www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Everyone is welcome to attend this honorary event as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School
welcomes back Pastor Bud Buchheim.
Buchheim, born on July 27, 1923 in Humboldt, South Dakota, spent most of his life serving the country and the community as a pastor. He received is education at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, then enlisted in the Navy. Following active duty in 1946, having served as a Naval Air Cadet then as a Naval Aviator, he dedicated his time to education and service. Buchheim graduated from Wartburg College in 1953 then attended Wartburg Seminary. He was ordained in 1956.
Buchheim has since served numerous churches throughout the state of Iowa. He served as the assistant pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo in 1956 and studied at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, learning about the New Testament of the Bible. He then returned to Trinity Lutheran Church as the senior pastor from 1961 to 1968. Buchheim joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in 1968 and served for five years. In his retirement, he continued to serve numerous intra ministries and taught at the Wartburg Seminary from 1979 to 1992. He also served as an assistant bishop then bishop of the Iowa District of the American Lutheran Church (ALC).
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary preaching dates and events at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.