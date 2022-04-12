WAVERLY –St Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will celebrate the 150th Anniversary of its founding on Sunday, May 1 at 9 a.m. with a festive worship service. The service will include the congregation’s children’s choirs, the school choir and the St. Paul’s Chancel Choir.A special commissioned hymn commemorating the 150th will be shared at this special service. This is a gift in honor of Al and Pat Hagen.
The hymn is called “You Christ Have Been Our Heritage.” It was written by Susan Palo Cherwien and arranged by her husband, David M. Cherwien.
“We are privileged to have words and music from such noted artists,” said Mark Lehmann, director of St. Paul’s Chancel Choir.
Susan Palo Cherwien was a renowned lyricist who has written numerous notable hymns such as “As the Dark Awakes the Dawn” and “In Deepest Night.”
The piece is inspired by the stained-glass windows in the St. Paul’s sanctuary with each verse capturing a different window. This was one of the last hymns that she wrote before her passing in January of 2022.
“The hymn text is a beautiful interpretation of our stained-glass windows in the sanctuary,” said Lehmann. “She really captured the New Testament stories that we experience every Sunday in worship.”
The St. Paul’s Chancel Choir will lead the congregation through the new hymn with accompaniment by an oboist.
Pastor Kevin Jones, bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod will offer the sermon. The service will be live streamed at www.stpaulswaverly.org/live and broadcasted on KWAY 99.3FM. All are welcome!
Visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/ to learn more about the great events planned throughout 2022.