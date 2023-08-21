VINTON – At the Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, meeting of the Benton County Board of Supervisors, at the Benton County Service Center Conference Room, Vinton:
– Vacation carryover was approved for transportation director Dean Vrba.
– The board approved the sheriff’s department moving up part-time communication specialist Paige Rambo to full-time status.
– Susanne Wilber, human resources, gave an update on the separation of Darric McLeod, secondary roads, who had been on an unpaid leave of absence for medical reasons. The board acknowledged the separation of employment. She said if things changed in the future he could apply again.
– Board updates were given on communication towers and the landfill.
– Auditor Hayley Rippel provided a few of the tax statements that came to the county. Rippel also showed the board how to view the tax information from the Beacon website after a parcel is searched, they can view the breakdown under the tax distribution tab at the upper right. She also reminded them that the new homestead exemptions that needed to be signed by July 1 does not go into effect until the next tax year.