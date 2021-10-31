Katcher, Larson finish as state medalists
Center Point-Urbana’s girls team completed its third straight trip to the Class 3A State Cross Country Meet on Friday, finishing 12th overall. The only member of all three teams: senior Kora Katcher.
“It’s shown me the progress I’ve been able to make over the years,” Katcher said. “I finished in the 20s my sophomore year and now I’ve finished eighth this season. A lot of hard work got me here. Honestly, I don’t think I’d have the mind for it if I didn’t have my whole team with me. They support me and I support them.”
Katcher finished her high school cross country career as a State medalist, placing eighth with a time of 19:29. Sophomore Emma Wilkerson was 57th with a time of 20:48, freshman Emily Bowe 77th with a time of 21:03, freshman Sydney McCormick in 89th with a time of 21:11, freshman Julia Paine 110th with a time of 22:19, freshman Madison Bockenstedt 124th with a time of 22:56 and senior Leah Taylor 130th with a time of 23:23.
“Coach Engen and I are very proud of them,” CPU coach Lew Paine said. “They’ve been up and down in the rankings all season. They were 15th coming into this meet and finished 12th. This is such a strong group of girls and I’m proud of their efforts.”
Katcher and Taylor weren’t the only seniors ending their season at the top meet of the season. Eli Larson, qualifying for his third season in a row, went out with a bang as finished as the Class 3A runner-up with a time of 15:44.
“The first goal was a state championship, but I knew however I finished I had to be proud,” Larson said. “I was battling up front most of the race and gave it all I had at the end.”
Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes passed Larson and the pack to win the title, but Larson did achieve one of this goals: outrace Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann. Consistency won Larson that battle as he put himself squarely into second in the final stretch.
“We never have to worry about Eli,” Paine said. “He never aims too low or too high. He knows his limits and has confidence in himself. Nothing phases him. When Ramsey passed him, he tried to pick it up, but ultimately knew he wasn’t going to catch up and wisely kept to his race.”
The Stormin Pointers will graduate two seniors who helped push their respective teams to the greatest consistent success CPU has ever achieved. Now the challenge becomes maintaining that success. The girls return a talented freshman core for the next three years, plus an upcoming freshman class next season who are “promising.” The boys also return talent that will help them compete and individuals that can keep the streak alive.
Schulte closes season 47th at State
Benton junior Trey Schulte felt more “settled” as he stepped into Kennedy Park as a state qualifier for the second time in his high school career. Freshman year was long over and Schulte had a goal in mind: top 50.
“I remember hearing coach yell I was in 80th place during the first leg and I knew I had to push myself,” Schulte said. “The hills on this course helped me push it. This is a nice course for me.”
Schulte indeed pushed himself to his goal, finishing 47th overall with a time of 17:31 in the Class 3A meet.
“He ran a really smart race,” coach Marty Thomae said. “The first mile, he was a little behind. He kept hammering once he reached the hills. Doesn’t make any sense to me, since Van Horne doesn’t have any hills. We just seem to run better on them.”
The lone Bobcat qualifier did not go up to Fort Dodge alone. He had an entourage of teammates, family and friends supporting him. Thomae hopes his teammates took away something from the meet, especially those coming back next season.
“Hopefully they’ll want to come back and run with him next year,” Thomae said. “It was a nice day weatherwise. There were some great times run here today.”
The Bobcats lose senior talent on both teams, but return Schulte for the boys and sophomore Jaida Lyons on the girls side. Schulte’s goal for next season:
“Get in the top 40 and run under 17 minutes by next season.”
Union trio complete 2A meet
The Union girls closed out their most successful season in a decade at State with senior Ellie Rathe, sophomore Lauren Youngblut and freshman Amilia Condon running on Saturday in the Class 2A race.
“It was a good experience for these girls after a great season,” coach Justin Parson said. “We came up 10 points short of sending our whole girls team to State, but we came a long way this season. We were fortunate to have three individuals go.”
Rathe got out to a strong start, leading the race for the first mile before falling back just outside the top 5. Around the halfway mark, Rathe was unable to continue the race and dropped out. Youngblut finished 34th with a time of 20:35 and Condon 38th with a time of 20:40.
“We set the 30s as a goal for both girls and they ran great,” Parson said. “There’s a lot of potential for them with the future of this program. I talked with them and explained this is just the start of leading by example and playing bigger roles next season.”
While Rathe’s season ended suddenly, her season overall cannot be overstated. A district champion. Top five in the NICL. Won every regular season meet of her senior season.
“I know it’ll take a couple of days for this to sink in for her right, but she had a tremendous season,” Parson said. “It’s unfortunate this had to happen today, but she’ll preserve and be successful in whatever endeavors she chooses next.”
The Union girls will continue to be a young team next season with Youngblut and Condon filling in the shoes of Rathe. Parson also believes a healthy boys team will continue to improve next season and see faster times.
“It will be weird without Ellie around next season because of the impact she’s had on this program,” Youngblut said. “She helped me and Amilia get to State and has been such a great role model. It will be hard to fill her her shoes, but we have such great potential as a team.”