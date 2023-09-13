VINTON — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help with projects at Iowa State Parks. The annual statewide Volunteer Day is Saturday, September 23. The Iowa DNR said that many parks and forests across the state will host volunteer events “to help spruce up trails, buildings and other park amenities. Clean-up efforts at Volunteer Day will be unique for each park and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more.”
The following parks will be hosting volunteers: Bellevue State Park, Geode State Park, Honey Creek State Park, Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, Lake Anita State Park, Lake Darling State Park, Lake Macbride State Park, Lake Manawa State Park, Lake of 3 Fires State Park, Ledges State Park, Lewis and Clark State Park, Pikes Peak State Park, Shimek State Forest, Wapsipinicon State Park, Waubonsie State Park, and Yellow River State Forest.
Ron Puettman of Lake Macbride State Park said volunteers are welcome to come help assist the efforts to widen Interpretive Trail which is located just before the park office. “Our project will entail using hand loppers or pruners to widen the trail. Please bring your own loppers or pruners if possible, as we have a limited amount of tools to loan out for the day. We encourage you to wear long durable pants and long sleeves, as well as bring leather gloves and water. The project will run 2-3 hours, starting at 9am on Sept 23rd. The trail is only a 1/4 mile in length, so if we get a good number of volunteers, we should be able to finish in the allotted time,” Puettman said.
Visit www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer for more information on volunteer options and locations. If the weather looks questionable on Saturday, it is advisable for volunteers to contact the individual park office in the event of changes.
“Iowa state parks are beloved places for many Iowans, and we greatly appreciate the help volunteers provide,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of Iowa Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau.