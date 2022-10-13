While cross county programs have known about what sites are available for State Qualifying Meets since August, teams learned on Tuesday where they will be competing and against whom.
In Class 3A, the three area WaMaC schools will each travel to a different site on Wednesday. Vinton-Shellsburg will travel to Manchester, their boys team currently ranked 16th in Class 3A and are one of four ranked boys teams. Benton will travel to Pella and have junior Jaida Lyons currently ranked 29th individually. Center Point-Urbana will travel to Washington and has both its girls and boys teams ranked (ninth and 15th respectively).
In Class 2A, Union will travel to Pella Christian on Thursday. The girls team is currently ranked 15th in 2A and are one of four ranked teams at the meet.
The top 15 individual placings and top three teams for girls and boys will qualify for the State Cross Country Meet at Fort Dodge on Friday, Oct. 28 (Class 2A, 2:00 pm) and Saturday, Oct. 29 (Class 3A, 10:30 am).