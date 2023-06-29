Wesley United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and Vinton Presbyterian Church invites children to Stellar, Shine Jesus’ Light!
A summer kids’ event called Stellar VBS will be hosted at Wesley United Methodist Church, 516 2nd Avenue, Vinton, Iowa from July 16 — July 20, 2023.
At Stellar, kids explore the galaxy as they dig into feeling the love of Jesus shining and leaving equipped and inspired to shine Jesus’ light to the world. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play games, devour delicious galaxy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory dog tags to remind them of Jesus’ love and make fun crafts. Each day concludes with a Great Galaxy Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they have learned. Parents, grandparents, and friends are invited to join us for Great Galaxy Closing each day at 7:55 pm.
There will be a special closing service on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church that will include the songs that the kids have learned throughout the week. And special fun activities to conclude after the closing on the green space. All are welcome to attend.
Stellar is for kids ages 4 to 12 and will begin at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm each evening. For more information, call 319-472-2581 or register at https://vbspro.events/p/wesleyvbs23. Registration is free.