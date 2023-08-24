DES MOINES — Men from across the Midwest entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held Tuesday, August 15, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
The contest was part of “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons were awarded to each class.
Complete results below:
Longest Beard
1) Harold Stephenson, Center Point
2) Marc Van Danselaar, Pella
3) Adam Johnson, Dyersville
Best Groomed
1) Eric Nicolaysen, Des Moines
2) Adam Johnson, Dyersville
3) Mark Kerndt, Waukon
Most Unique
1) Adam Johnson, Dyersville
2) Brian Dedecker, Adel
3) Doc Fox, Des Moines
Most Historic
1) Doc Fox, Des Moines
2) TIE David Humes, Moline, IL
2) TIE Jerry Landgrebe, Newton
3) Jason Ramsey, Dubuque
Best Design with Costume
1) Jason Ramsey, Dubuque
2) Tim Smith, Cambridge
3) Alan Dietzenbach, Marshalltown