Climate change is a challenge the world must confront together. Though people from all walks of life and in all corners of the world will be affected by rising global temperatures and the ripple effects of such increases, the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector figures to be especially significant.
Farmers have been on the front lines in the fight against climate change for decades. When storms strike and climate patterns shift, farmers must find ways to adapt or potentially lose their livelihoods. Experts warn that the planet is warming at a pace that could prove devastating. For example, one assessment conducted under the World Climate Research Programme and published in 2020 in the Reviews of Geophysics concluded that the warming range of the planet will be between 2.6°C and 3.9°C.
Everyone must do their part in an effort to avoid the more drastic outcomes associated with climate change. Farmers can explore these ways to combat climate change as they look to protect their personal and financial futures.
• Curtail methane emissions. The European Environment Agency notes that capturing methane from manure is one way for farmers to reduce agriculture-related greenhouse gas emissions. The California Climate & Agriculture Networks notes that more than half of the state’s agricultural emissions come from livestock in the form of methane. The nonprofit organization Foodwise reports that holistic, pasture-based livestock management utilizing practices like rotational grazing can help mitigate methane emissions from livestock.
• Emphasize efficient use of fertilizers. The EEA recommends efficient use of fertilizers as another means to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture at the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that the greatest efficiency typically comes from the first increment of added fertilizer/nutrients, with each additional increment thereafter resulting in lower efficiency. Making every effort to make the most of initial applications can save farmers money and reduce the impact on the environment.
• Participate in and help promote local farmers markets. Foodwise notes that food in the United States travels an average of 1,500 miles before it ends up on consumers’ plates. Transporting foods that far contributes to more greenhouse gas emissions. Farmers who can sell to local farmers markets can help reduce such emissions. Promoting those efforts via social media pages or other public platforms can increase consumer awareness of the availability of fresh, locally grown foods.
The challenges posed by climate change are not going away. Farmers can take various steps to overcome those challenges.