Improved oven building steps
1. Local laborers build a base for the oven using six quarry stones, one bag of cement, and one can of sand
2. Purchase bricks, whether directly from another local supplier or with the assistance of Self-Help International. A standard improved oven requires 130 bricks.
3. Purchase metal barrel for body of oven, fitted with baking racks made from rebar by local metalworker. The top of the barrel/front of the oven is fitted with an oven “door” with hinges at bottom and latch at top.
4. Get sand/dirt. Many families simply collect dirt from around their house, then sift it through wire mesh to ensure that there are no lumps.
5. Create the “glue.” Families collect cacti similar to aloe from around their home and cut it to reveal the juice, then soak the plant in buckets of water overnight so that the juices can release and mix into the water. The cacti-water mixture is mashed together before building, creating a syrupy paste that, when mixed with the dirt, yields a sticky mud that will bind the bricks.
6. Invite SHI staff or experienced community leader to facilitate and oversee oven construction. The whole family must be involved in this process, as part of their contribution to Self-Help’s inputs and so that they can help other families build ovens in the future.
7. Three layers of bricks are laid and cemented in place with the cactus-water-dirt mixture in the shape of a square with an opening in back. The barrel is positioned on top of the square so that the baking racks are perfectly level with the ground, then the additional bricks are built around the barrel and over top of it, leaving a space above the barrel for the chimney. Chimney is inserted and sealed with the same mud mixture.
8. The oven must dry for eight days before it is used; then wood is inserted under the barrel (in the opening of the first brick layers) and burned to condition the oven before its first use.
Cost of a single oven to the family: $150 (single barrel oven) / $200 (double barrel oven) in supplies, financed by Self-Help up front and repaid using profits from the woman’s business over six to 12 months; all support from SHI provided free of charge, repaid funds added to revolving fund to support more women business owners in the future
Actual cost including training and transportation to community: $250 per single barrel oven / $300 per double barrel oven