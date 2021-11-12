AURORA – Steve Downer, 51, died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, November 10, 2021, at Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 and also for one hour before the service on Monday at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at the Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Lisa Schroeder officiating. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Putnam Township, rural Aurora.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Condolences may be directed to the family at: 3486 30th Street, Lamont, IA 50650.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont, are assisting the family.
Steven Edward Downer was born on April 28, 1970, in Manchester, the son of Jon Richards and Kaye Annette (Reiling) Downer. Steve was married to Heather Bissell for 24 years. They later divorced.
Steve is survived by a son; 2 step-children; his parents Jon and Kaye Downer of Lamont; a sister; a brother; and his dog.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harold and Maxine Downer, and Clair and Ruth Reiling; and two uncles.