VAN HORNE: Steve Schallau, age 79, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 5, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Van Horne, with Rev. Craig Steimel and Rev. Jim Miller as Concelebrants. Burial will follow in the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 PM on Sunday at the church in Van Horne. A memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com