MT. VERNON -- Center Point-Urbana volleyball got a small taste of how stacked the WaMaC East is this season as they fell to Solon and Mount Vernon on Thursday at the latter, yet the Stormin’ Pointers did walk away knowing they can compete with anyone.
“You never know what day one is going to look like,” coach Michelle Halac said. “I wanted to see that hustle, that scrappiness that we really strive for as a team, seeing the girls keep plays alive. We saw some of those plays as the night went on.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened their 2022 season with Solon, a team CPU tends to see multiple times at tournaments each year. The Spartans proved to be an improved squad, building up an early lead as CPU struggled to get their offense going. 18 kill errors between the two sets kept CPU from coming back from their deficit in a 25-12 first set loss, but the Stormin’ Pointers were able to cut down on the errors in the second set 25-22. Sophomores Sydney Maue and Addy Tupa each had three kills and sophomore Logan Keller seven assists. Keller and sophomore Gracie Hoskins each had eight digs, with Hoskins chipping in two aces.
“Solon is always a team that comes out with tenacity,” Halac said. “There were first game jitters in the first set. We responded well in the second set. We didn’t come out with the win, but we are still figuring things out. It will be interesting to play them again later in the season as both teams grow.”
CPU’s competition only grew stiffer as they faced Class 3A’s top ranked team in Mount Vernon. Halac challenged the team to step up against their hosts, and the girls took that challenge to heart. While the Mustangs kept a slim lead through both sets, CPU never backed down, cutting their errors down in half and looking far more comfortable offensively. A couple runs made the ultimate difference in a 25-19, 25-17 loss, yet Halac felt “encouraged” seeing the Stormin’ Pointers play competitive sets with the number one team in only their second game of the season. Keller and senior Lauren Langridge combined with 15 assists and Tupa led with six kills.
“Great spots offensively, better blocking, great touches and some awesome defensive plays, a lot of good things happening we can build on,” Halac said. “We have a lot of things to be proud of. This match showed us what we can be, and yet still have room to grow.”
CPU (0-2) will host Grinnell on Thursday and return to Mount Vernon again on Saturday for a tournament which will host the like of Dike-New Hartford, Davenport Assumption and Waverly-Shell Rock.”