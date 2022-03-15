Center Point-Urbana track opened its season with an indoor meet at Wartburg on Tuesday, giving the Stormin’ Pointers their first competitive times despite no team scores being kept.
On the boys side, the sprint and mid-distance events got off to strong starts courtesy of senior Aaron Kramer and junior Cole Werner. Kramer finished second in the 55m dash with a time of 6.63 and won the 200m dash with a time of 24.00. Werner was fourth in the latter with a time of 24.59 and second in the 400m run with a time of 54.69.
Senior Eli Larson picked up where cross country season ended by winning the 1,600m run with a time of 4:40.84. Junior Jonah Salow was seventh in the 800m run and senior Robbie Dillon third in the 3,200m run with a time of 11:34.
The single field event CPU competed in was the shot put, with junior Andrew Sholes finishing sixth with a best throw of 42’-6.25” and sophomore Seth Werner ninth with a throw of 41’-11”.
The meet featured only two relays in the 4x400 and 4x800. A 4x4 team of freshman Brecken Andersen, sophomore Blayze Havel, sophomore Peyton Stowers and sophomore Jack Witte finished third with a time of 3:47. The 4x8 of Havel, Witte, Andersen and junior Teegan Fuessley finished fourth with a time of 9:09.
On the girls side, CPU saw their field athletes turn in the top performances of the day. Junior Taylor Luscomb and senior Jaclyn Wooldridge were third and fourth in the shot put with throws of 35’-6.25” and 35”-1.5 respectively. Senior Ryley Goebel was second in the high jump with a best jump of five feet, followed by freshman Sydney Maue in seventh place with a jump of 4’-4”. Sophomore Ava Maloney was third in the long jump with a best jump of 15’-5.5”.
Junior Grace Kramer placed seventh in the 100m dash finals with a time of 7.90 and 13th in the 200m dash with a time of 29.86. Freshman Addilyn Wade was sixth in the 400m run with a time of 1:09, followed by sophomore Kylie Lewis in 11th with a time of 1:11. Freshman Sydney McCormick was ninth in the 800m run with a time of 2:53.
The 4x4 relay of Maloney, junior Laine Hadsall, Goebel and freshman Addy Tupa finished fifth with a time of 4:25. The 4x8 team of McCormick, freshman Josie Klett, freshman Madison Bockenstedt and freshman Julia Paine finished sixth with a time of 11:23.
CPU will run at the WaMaC Indoor Meet at Grinnell College on Saturday.