URBANA — A crane rolled into Urbana this week to set the stones in the Urbana Veterans Memorial Park. Each branch of the Armed Services is represented with large black stones etched with white. Surrounding each stone is a gravel path, which will soon be paved with dedication stones. The State of Iowa flag, the American flag, and POW/MIA flag fly above the stones.
The project has been in the works since 2020 and was originally a joint effort by the American Legion and the Urbana Visioning Committee. However, in May of 2022, the Visioning Committee dissolved due to dwindling interest and members. At the time of the dissolution, the committee made the following statement. “The Veteran’s Park project that our group has been planning and fundraising for has been transitioned to the city appointed Parks and Rec’s Board. We will continue to support them in that transition including bricks and other donations already allocated for the park.”
Urbana Deputy City Clerk, Melissa Holthaus said donations to the memorial are being accepted at the Town Hall. “ Donations would be great. The project has definitely gotten very expensive and blown apart the budget,” Hothaus said. In an effort to raise funds, memorial bricks are also being sold for $100 each, cash or check only.
Order forms are available at the Town Hall located at 102 Capitol Ave in Urbana. This same address may be used to mail in donations. Make checks payable to the City of Urbana. Each memorial brick order form includes space for text, three lines, up to 36 characters. “Some people are doing the name of the person they’ve made the brick for, the branch where they served, and perhaps the war that they fought in. We’ve had one who is choosing a quote,” Holthaus said.
65 memorial bricks have been sold so far, but Holthaus said the project is ongoing. “This is our second wave, and there will be bricks put in that will be empty, and those can be carved in the future,” Holthaus said.