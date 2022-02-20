Center Point-Urbana basketball wished coach Philip Klett a happy 44th birthday with a 50-48 overtime win over Vinton-Shellsburg on Saturday to qualify for the 3A State Basketball tournament for the first time since 2020.
“It’s a nice birthday gift,” Klett said. “We played five quarters and it almost wasn’t enough. I have to give credit to Vinton, but also to our girls for making just enough plays. We’re still cookin’.”
CPU’s third meeting with VS after splitting the regular season ended in a close match-up, but Saturday’s meeting did not start off that way. The Vikettes drew first blood with a 6-0 run made possible by three straight CPU turnovers. CPU senior Ryley Goebel got her team on the board and free throws quickly even out the scoring. The Stormin’ Pointers went on a 12-3 run later in the quarter and seemed CPU was firing away on all cylinders with a 23-11 lead.
“We got that first shot down and relaxed,” Klett said. “Our pressure caused Vinton problems. Rich (Haisman) does a nice job with those girls and they know what to do against us.”
That double digit lead did not last for the Stormin’ Points. VS junior Alyssa Griffith came out with five points out of the gate, but more notably the Vikettes defense held their WaMaC West rival to four points the entire second quarter. 27-22 was the score at halftime.
“They’ve been a great opponent this season,” Goebel said. “They’ve pushed us and made us better as a team. It’s always a great atmosphere against them.”
CPU’s 23-point first quarter proved to be the most offense they could muster against the stingy VS defense. Their own defense didn’t take a night off either. The two teams combined for a 14-point third quarter, with the Stormin’ Pointers on top 35-28. But VS had another run in them behind threes from juniors Sophia Kreutner and Abby Davis to take a 43-40 lead late. CPU junior Tayler Reaves tied the game up with a three, sending Saturday’s regional final into overtime.
“That was a big shot,” Klett said. “Tayler and the girls put in the time, and it paid off with our shooting tonight.”
Goebel, who has pushed the Stormin Pointers through to a State championship in 2019 and State semifinal finish in 2020, led CPU through overtime with back-to-back buckets. VS sophomore Julia Johnson responded with a three and drew a foul, but was unable to make the free throw. An offensive board and shot by Griffith was off the mark. The Stormin’ Pointers took back the lead on the free throw line to secure their return trip to Wells Fargo Arena after a year absence.
“It’s so meaningful to me as a senior and it being my last season,” Goebel said. “We’ve been working towards this goal since last year. We wanted to lay everything out on the court this time around.”
Goebel finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Reaves and junior Ryanne Hansen each had six points, while both freshman Addy Tupa and junior Nicole Rick had five points apiece.
“It wasn’t perfect, but we were able to make one more play than Vinton did,” Klett said. “We came back and answered every time they made a run. That’s going to be exactly what we need going into next week.”
The Stormin’ Pointers (21-3) will enter the 2022 State Girls Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena as a six-seed, facing three-seed Ballard (21-3) on Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the game in the March 4 Cedar Valley Times and online.
VS coach Rich Haisman needed a moment to find the words he wanted to say. The Vikettes had just fallen in their first Regional final trip since 2004. For a program that had not made it to State since 1999, Saturday marked a big moment for this Vikettes team.
“They’re smart, unselfish, play as a team,” Haisman said. “Nobody cares who gets the points, as long as we get the win. No matter what the deficit is, they always believe they’re gonna win.”
The “Comeback Kids” nearly pulled off yet another such victory, trailing by as much as 12 and leading by three in the final moments of regulation. Johnson’s overtime three tied the game at 48 before two free throws sealed CPU’s win to advance to State.
“It felt like we had it,” Haisman said. “These girls have something special where they can always dig down and come back. Big defensive plays got us here. We were a few free throws away.”
The Vikettes ended their season 15-9 (7-5 WaMaC West) and spent much of the conference season in the running for the divisional title. While Saturday’s loss stings, VS will return everyone back for another run in 2022-23.
“This is a group who will come back after improving in some areas,” Haisman said. “We know we have things to work on. Next year, we’ll see what happens.”