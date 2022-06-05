Two days, two different results, and a lot of positives for Center Point-Urbana softball as they competed at the University of Iowa Softball Complex on Friday and Saturday, finishing with a 2-2 record.
The Stormin’ Pointers opened the tournament against 2A fourth-ranked Regina Catholic, delivering the first blow as junior Olivia Perez drove in junior Ryanne Hansen and freshman Addilyn Wade in the top of the first. But it would be all Regals in the next two innings, putting up a staggering seven runs while two CPU errors were committed in the field.
“We weren’t ready,” coach Shane Light said. “This is a young team still trying to feel out each other on defense. We’re figuring out where everyone needs to be to be successful.”
But the defense wasn’t about to quit on this game. The Regals didn’t seem home the next five innings as eighth-grade pitcher Ella Simon stayed steady and the defense behind her regained its confidence. Freshman Mya Hillers batted in three runners before a two-run dinger from sophomore Sophie Simon was the nail in the coffin in the top of the fifth, winning 11-7.
“They flushed their mistakes,” Light said. “One gets going and that momentum rides through the team. Ella has a great pitch location, great location. As she gets stronger and faster, we’ll see more good things from her.”
CPU’s offensive success continued to roll into their matchup with Iowa City West on Pearl Field, home of Hawkeye softball. The Stormin’ Pointers hit hard against the Trojans with three triples from three different players (Hansen, Hilers, Simon) and another homerun from Hilers in the top of the fourth. Hilers also threw six strikes in six innings in the circle as CPU won 10-1.
“This has been a huge step up for Mya from last season playing as an eighth-grader,” Light said. “She’s confident in throwing strikes and our defense was confident behind her. A lot of girls are finding their groove.”
Day two in Iowa City did not go CPU’s way as they lost close battles to Davenport West 4-2 and Durant 6-5. Perez came away with two runs between the two games and senior Kora Katcher had three hits against Davenport West.
The Stormin’ Pointers (4-3) traveled to West Delaware on Monday and will host Solon on Wednesday before traveling to Jesup on Friday and Saturday for tournament play.