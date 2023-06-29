CENTER POINT — From the beginning there was no doubt.
Center Point-Urbana scored 11 times in the first inning of the first game and it was all downhill from there and the Stormin’ Pointers rolled to a 17-2, 15-5 sweep of Vinton-Shellsburg Monday in WaMaC baseball action.
In the first game, Bryer Riley paced the CPU offense, going two for three with three runs scored and three more driven in. The Stormin’ Pointers chased Viking starter Jack Blais in just two-thirds of an inning on the way to the 11-run outburst.
In the nightcap, the Vikings got on the board first on lead-off double by Aldin Swanson, a sacrifice bunt by Mason Coder and Brodee Klein’s sacrifice fly. And early on, the game remained close, entering the home half of the fourth with CPU holding a 4-2 lead.
But a five-run fourth, and three each in the in the fifth and sixth ended things as CPU pulled out the 15-5 win.