VAN HORNE — Only weeks ago, Center Point-Urbana basketball was treated to a tight game at Vinton-Shellsburg. Tuesday was a different story for the Stormin’ Pointers, burying the Vikings 83-54 at home for their final WaMaC West game of the season.
“Austin (Mullkin) is doing a good job over there with his guys,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “When their threes are falling, they’re a tough team to guard. They’ll shoot, guarded or uncontested. I’m happy with our effort to deter that tonight.”
The climb was a steady one for the Stormin’ Pointers, putting up a modest 15 points in the first quarter. It would be the CPU defense clamping down that would ultimately put them up 18 points at halftime, holding the Vikings to 13 points in the first half.
“Their defense was incredible,” Mullikin said. “They outrebounded us 2-1 that first half. We struggled offensively, but didn’t give up on our shooting.”
Both squads put up 22 points in the third quarter before CPU resumed their defensive stronghold, all the while putting up 30 points in the final quarter. The Stormin’ Pointers outrebounded the Vikings 42-26, including what Halac believed to be a season high 17 offensive boards. 22 of CPU’s 29 made baskets were assisted on.
“We had a lot of unselfish basketball tonight and Blayze (Havel), Jackson (Brincks) and Bryer (Wiley) handling the ball well tonight,” Halac said. “A lot of guys shot great percentages tonight. Another big one for us tonight: 89 percent (17/19) from the free throw line tonight. That’s definitely a season-high percentage for us.”
VS junior Cameron Dunbar finished with 11 points and two assists. Senior Hudson Carolan had 11 points and two rebounds. Senior Reese Truax tallied nine points and three rebounds.
“We hustled that third quarter,” Mullikin said. “This team has not given up, and I appreciate that.”
CPU senior Easton Tupa led the Stormin’ Pointers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Senior Brandon Miller had 17 points and five rebounds. Junior Hunter Holmes had 13 points and three rebounds.
“That free throw percentage is really encouraging, especially going into playoffs,” Halac said. “Sometimes those games are won at the line. We’re doing good things at the right time of year.”
CPU (12-8) will tie for second in the WaMaC West with Benton this season, finishing division games with a 7-3 record. The Stormin’ Pointers will round out their regular season hosting Mount Vernon on Friday.
VS (3-16) will host Independence on Friday for Senior Night. The Vikings lost a tight 59-53 game at Independence to start off the season and hope to get even with the Mustangs.
“We’ve been hungry for this one,” Mullikin said. “This will be a special night for our five seniors. This season isn’t over. We’ll approach this game with a great worth ethic.”