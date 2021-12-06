A defensive dogfight saw Center Point-Urbana drop their home opener to Mount Vernon 45-42 on Friday, pushing the Stormin’ Pointers to a 0-2 start in the early season.
“Mount Vernon did a great job defensively and came out with a solid game plan,” coach Mike Halac said. “Effort was never in question with either group. I felt our guys came out with passion and the drive to do their best. That allowed us to do some great things defensively.”
The Stormin’ Pointers came out of the first quarter 10-6 as they were able to hit a few outside shots for the early lead. Turnovers kept CPU out of an offensive rhythm through much of the second quarter. Mount Vernon tried to hold the ball for the final shot of the half before junior Drew Johannes came up with the steal and bucket to go into the locker room up 24-21.
“We rebounded pretty well, really went for the offensive glass,” Halac said. “We weren’t able to finish as many putbacks as we wanted. Tucker Clark showed he can really be a force inside for us this season. His game is taking the next level.”
Slowly, the Mustangs became chipping away at CPU’s delicate lead and taking away the Stormin’ Pointers outside shooting. CPU only attempted two triples the entire second half. Finishing at the rim continued to be a struggle for the Stormin’ Pointers, and missed free throws allow Mount Vernon to outscore their hosts in both quarters. A couple key possessions going the Mustangs’ way and late buckets gave them the final push late.
“We had opportunities at the rim, but couldn’t finish,” Halac said. “Give us a few of those 50/50 balls and the ending could have been very different. Credit to Mount Vernon for knowing their strengths and being ready for us.”
Johannes led the Stormin’ Pointers with 16 points, Clark 10 points. Senior Braylon Havel had five points while three CPU players-senior Gabe Hansen, junior Easton Tupa, Senior Kanon Tupa-each had four points.
CPU (0-2) will travel to Marion on Tuesday and Maquoketa on Friday. The Stormin’ Pointers will be back home on Saturday alongside the girls to face Dike-New Hartford.