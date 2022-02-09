CPU basketball closed out its regular season with seven straight wins, including Tuesday’s 56-35 beatdown of Beckman Catholic as the Stormin’ Pointers celebrated Senior Night and being named WaMaC West co-champs.
The Stormin’ Pointers got out to a big start against the Blazers, outscoring their visitors 33-8 in the first half alone. This lead allowed CPU the liberty of playing their bench in the second half while maintaining their lead.
“We got to play our seniors together quite a bit,” coach Philip Klett said. “The girls did a nice job defensively early to build ourselves that lead. We got the job done and everyone stayed healthy.”
Senior Ryley Goebel led CPU with 16 points, nine points, five assists and two blocks. Junior Tayler Reaves joined her in double figures with 11 points and four rebounds. Senior Jaclyn Wooldridge finished with seven points and two rebounds.
CPU recognized Goebel, Wooldridge, Kora Katcher and manager Micol McSweeney. Each has been with the program since through all four years.
“They’ve developed into leaders,” Klett said. “They saw a lot of success when they were young. Now they are able to produce success as seniors. They’ve carried the torch per se. Our younger kids can build from that success next year.”
The Stormin’ Pointers finished the regular season with a 18-3 record, including a 9-3 WaMaC West record to tie with Benton and Clear Creek-Amana for the divisional championship.
“Going into the season, we knew a handful of teams would all be competing for this championship,” Klett said. “It’s a great honor. Now that we have that goal achieved, we can focus on the postseason.”
CPU will host Anamosa (0-21) for the first round of Regionals on Saturday. The winner will face Waukon or West Delaware in the second round on Wednesday. The Regional final will be held on February 19 at a location TBA.
“Our region has five or six teams that can be scary,” Klett said. “There are no more records now. Everyone has skill. After losing in the second round last season, the girls will be motivated and focused on taking one game at a time.”