Center Point-Urbana volleyball went 0-6 in WaMaC West matches last season, but the Stormin’ Pointers put that record behind them as they defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 3-1 (25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20) Tuesday night in their first divisional match of the season.
“This shows the girls the growth that they have made,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “We just have to believe in ourselves and we have to figure out how to win. They’re putting those pieces together.”
Despite a 4-1 record over the weekend, the Vikettes came out flat offensively in the first set, committing a handful of kill errors while CPU were efficient in their hitting from the start. Sophomore Addy Tupa’s five kills help the Stormin Pointers pull away and build up their 25-13 lead.
“We saw a lot of good teams over the weekend and had some tough battles,” Halac said. “They executed and put things into play we knew they were capable of. It was great for them to come out with that fire.”
The Vikettes took a 13-10 lead in the second set only to see three straight points go to CPU and prompt a timeout. VS again saw errors bog down their offense and give the Stormin’ Pointers the momentum to take the second set 25-19.
“We weren’t clicking as a team,” VS coach Devin Kearns said. “I’ve talked about the girls all being pieces of a puzzle. I wasn’t seeing that consistently tonight. We had a lot of errors, and weren’t swinging as hard as we could.”
VS avoided a sweep by taking the third set 25-21, but not without some difficulties near the end to finish off the set. Kearns noted the Vikettes “played as a team, rather than individuals” as the ball moved better and errors were cut down.
Missed serves and errors hurt the Stormin’ Pointers on their side of the net, but CPU was far from out. CPU overcame one last push by the visiting Vikettes to win the fourth set 25-20 and earn their first WaMaC West regular season win since Oct. 6, 2020. Tupa finished with 16 kills and 26 digs. Senior Taylor Luscomb totaled nine kills and five digs. Sophomore Gracie Hoskins had 30 digs.
“I hope they all feel proud and excited for what we can keep building,” Halac said. “It’s great to see growth continually happen as we work to playing our best by the end of the season.”
VS junior Ashlyn Murray led the Vikettes with eight kills and 10 assists. Senior Brylee Bruce finished with six kills and 12 assists. Senior Abby Davis had 22 digs, senior Ashlie Meyer 21 digs.
“CPU has some good hitters, but it’s nothing different than what we’ve seen before from West Delaware or Union,” Kearns said. “We have better hitters than we showed tonight.”
The Stormin’ Pointers (3-5) will compete in a tournament at Linn-Mar on Saturday.