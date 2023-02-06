VAN HORNE — Benton and Center Point-Urbana have enjoyed a heated rivalry in basketball in recent years. So when the Bobcats came into Center Point last month and won 62-56, that left the Stormin’ Pointers with a chip on their shoulders.
“They took it pretty personal,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “One of the things we’ve done is make a spreadsheet of the past nine years of the rivalry between these two teams. Wins and losses. Leading scorers. Overtime games. It got them pretty excited for their second game. We had a great week of practicing coming in, I’ll tell ya that.”
Unlike their last meeting in January where the Bobcats rode a strong third quarter run to win, Friday’s rematch at Benton was tight in regulation and ultimately settled with a 13-6 CPU run in overtime to get back at their WaMaC West rival.
“We frustrated them last time with some halfcourt traps,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “Tonight, we were a step too slow with them. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce the way you want it to.”
Benton opened with the first five points of the night, but a couple drives by CPU senior Brandon Miller swiftly got the Pointers into the game. CPU would also get their own five-point lead, up 20-15 early in the second quarter, before the score stayed within a possession the rest of regulation.
“They ran a really good trap right at half court last time, and we worked on getting past that,” Halac said. “Our guards did a nice job of releasing that pressure and attacking out of it. We took a little time to fine-tune this, but the results were worth it.”
CPU’s one-point halftime lead was gone in a flash within seconds of a stalemate second half. They took a slim 53-50 lead in the final minute before Benton senior Noah Franck nailed a three to tie the score. The Stormin’ Pointers were unable to get a shot to fall, sending the game into overtime.
“We weren’t boxing out at times and giving CPU some easy putbacks,” Carlson said. “If we don’t give those up, maybe we don’t go into overtime.”
The Stormin’ Pointers went to senior Easton Tupa to get several big buckets in the overtime. Free throws in the double bonus allowed CPU to extend their lead while holding back the Bobcats with key steals and lockdown defense from junior Blayze Havel.
“Our boys executed a couple sets early, playing through Easton a lot there,” Halac said. “Jackson Brincks was a spark off the bench. Blayze stepped up defensively. Every guy who played in overtime for us made a big play.”
Benton senior Evan Daugherty led a balanced Bobcat attack with 11 points, Franck and senior Derek Steffen eight points each, and senior Tim Thompson seven points.
“We played into the urgency of the situation instead of just playing urgently,” Carlson said. “Two minutes is a long time. The shot clock makes us forget that sometimes.”
Tupa scored 14 points and had four rebounds. Miller finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Junior Jarrett Koppedryer tallied 13 points, six rebounds and 2 steals. Brincks added nine points and two steals. Senior Tucker Clark finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Benton (6-12) had Senior Night for both boys and girls in their varsity doubleheader with West Liberty on Monday before the boys headed to South Tama on Tuesday for their final WaMaC West game. CPU will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday and Mount Vernon on Friday.