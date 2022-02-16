Center Point-Urbana girls basketball are heading one game away from a return to the State Tournament after crushing WaMaC rival West Delaware 54-29 at home in the second round of postseason play.
“[West Delaware] has done a really nice job of starting to play together since we saw them early in the year,” coach Philip Klett said. “Their shooting, driving and post play are coming together for them. I’ve liked how our defense has played the last two weeks, so I wanted to see that continue tonight.”
Klett got his wish as the Stomin Pointers held the visiting in check for most of the evening. Outside of tying the game at 16 points, the Hawks’ offense found itself victim of CPU’s press and unable to string together shots. A 20-5 third quarter for the Stormin’ Pointers proved enough to get past West Delaware.
“I feel like we really let our defense do all the work for us tonight,” senior Ryley Goebel said. “Stops are what gets us going, and I feel we did a good job of that.”
Goebel led CPU with 18 points on the night, joined in double figure by junior Nicole Rick down low. Rick has cemented her role as a starter, responding to a small West Delaware run in the second quarter and also extending CPU’s lead in the second half.
“We found the best lineup for us,” Rick said. “Everyone is working as a team and we’re stronger for it. Everything from steals to shots made were because we work as a team. The crowd really gets us going too, and I hope they travel with us for our next game.”
CPU (20-3) will face yet another familiar face in Vinton-Shellsburg (15-8) on Saturday in the Regional final hosted at Xavier. The winner will advance to the 2022 State Girls Basketball Tournament February 28 to March 4. The two WaMaC West rivals split their regular season, winning on each other’s home courts.
“We'll just take care of ourselves, put together a game plan, and go from there,” Klett said. “We need to go out and play from the start. It will come down to who has the better start on Saturday.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of Saturday’s game in Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.