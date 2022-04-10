Center Point-Urbana boys track did not shy away from big competition inside Kingston Stadium on Saturday for the Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invitational, placing fourth and putting up notable times in several events.
“It’s nice to compete against schools we don’t see every week and shows we can compete against almost anyone no matter the school size,” coach Jeff Engen said. “There were many PR’s made during the meet. That’s what we are after. If we can continue to get better each meet, the placement will take care of itself. We scored in most events that we competed in.”
The Stormin’ Pointers earned two top finishes on the day, starting with the 4x800 of senior Eli Larson, sophomore Jack Witte, freshman Brecken Andersen and sophomore Blayze Havel putting up a time of 8:33.
“Eli doesn’t typically run in that race, but will at times,” Engen said. “With that lead the younger boys had to learn to run out front. I could see it wasn’t really comfortable for them. Jack went out a little too fast and Brecken was trying to peek back on the corners, but they all ran really well. I believe this event should be state bound, but it won’t be easy and they have a lot of hard work ahead of them.”
Senior Aaaron Kramer continued his strong start to the season with a second place finish in the 100m and then winning the 200m dash with a time of 22.84, the ninth best time in CPU school history.
“He was out fast like always and his finish was the best I had seen him have all year,” Engen said. “He is looking very good.”
Another all-time best came in the 4x100 relay of junior Ben Hansen, senior Joe Dufoe, junior Cole Werner and Kramer, placing sixth with a time of 44.9 and seventh in the CPU history books.
“The emergence of Ben and Joe are the story of the 4x1,” Engen said. “The handoffs are looking fairly clean but can get even better. That relay should be Drake bound.”
Among other strong events include Werner second in the 400m dash with a time of 52.19, sophomore Peyton Stowers and Witte placing fourth and fifth in the 800m run, Larson third and Havel seventh in the 1,600 run, senior Robbie Dillon fifth in the 3,200m run, freshman Nathan Miller fifth in the 400m hurdles and junior Andrew Sholes third in the shot put.
“There are two reasons I believe we are seeing success,” Engen said. “First is the coaches. We are not pulled thin trying to focus on too many things. I love seeing the interactions with the boys and their event coaches. You can see good relationships being formed. That takes us to the second reason for our success to be growing: the kids are buying in. They love the process and being out for track.”
CPU will compete at Benton on Thursday alongside the Bobcats, Union and Vinton-Shellsubrg.