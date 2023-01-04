CENTER POINT — Center Point-Urbana basketball resumed their season by taking down 4A 11th-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 41-32 behind a strong third quarter rally after trailing the Go-Hawks in the first half.
“They’re a big, physical team with a couple nice post players, good guards around them,” coach Philip Klett said. “We knew we’d have to play a physical game with them. I thought we did a nice job defensively and hit shots in the second half to get us going.”
Both teams would struggle to score on one another in the first quarter, sophomore Mya Hilers and senior Nicole Rick scoring in the paint as Waverly took a 6-5 lead. The Go-Hawks extended their lead behind their post play, going up 17-13 after going up as much as seven points.
“We had good looks, but weren’t seeing them fall,” Klett said. “Thankfully, our defense was able to keep us in this game when we couldn’t finish.”
Threes by sophomore Addy Tupa and senior Tayler Reaves sparked a 17-7 run in the third quarter, putting the momentum back in CPU’s favor as their defense continued to cause havoc for the Go-Hawks. Waverly would commit 21 turnovers in the game to CPU’s 12, while the Stormin’ Pointers shot the Go-Hawks out of the gym with nine three-pointers to two.
“They went to a zone, which was a surprise to see,” Klett said. “The girls did a nice job of playing inside-out to get quality looks. They created for each other well to flip things around.”
Reaves finished with 12 points (four triples), two rebounds and two assists. Rick had 11 points and six boards. Tupa had seven rebounds, six assists (two turnovers) and three points.
CPU (8-4) will continue non-conference play hosting 3A 14th-ranked Monticello on Friday and Marion on Tuesday.