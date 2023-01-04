CENTER POINT — The new year saw Center Point-Urbana basketball open with a challenging non-conference battle with visiting Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, falling to the Go-Hawks 60-52 despite a close game through much of the evening.
“I was impressed with the way we came out and started the game,” coach Mike Halac said. “We kept this close tonight, but Waverly finished out the first quarter strong and I feel that was the big point in the game.”
The Stormin’ Pointers built up a 10-5 lead early in the first quarter before the Go-Hawks responded with a 13-3 run by the end of the quarter. CPU continued to attack the rim and attack downhill, staying within four points by halftime.
“We were able to get to the rim a lot early in that half, but Waverly made some adjustments with their zone to pack it in toward the middle,” Halac said. “They have a lot of length and strength, which took away that inside-outside look. When we did get a clean look, I felt we did some nice things.”
The difference came in two areas: three-points makes and free throws. While the Stormin’ Pointers initially got to the line, the Go-Hawks finished 12-16 and CPU 8-14. The Stormin’ Pointers also shot nine three attempts, while Waverly-Shell Rock made 10 threes overall.
“This is well below our average (on threes), which is good because it means we tried to take advantage inside,” Halac said. “We have to bump that percentage back up and finish at a higher level. Our percentages that second half were not high.”
CPU had Waverly’s lead trimmed down to three with five minutes remaining in the game, but couldn’t come up with the lead. Senior Easton Tupa had 17 points and seven rebounds, senior Brandon Miller 16 points and four rebounds in the loss.
“This quality opponent is going to make us better for the playoffs,” Halac said. “Same thing with Monticello later this week. Playing these teams in non-conference does nothing but makes us better. We continue to grow as we head into the second half of our season and continue conference play.”
CPU (6-4) will host Monticello on Friday and Marion on Tuesday.