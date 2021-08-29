CPU football coach Dan Burke had no doubt in his mind Friday’s season opener at Vinton-Shellsburg would be “a dogfight.” After battling back from a 10-0 deficit last season in Vinton, the Stormin’ Pointers won 32-17 and expected the Vikings to come out strong once again to defend their home turf.
“We knew they’d be fired up and the effort was definitely there,” Burke said. “It was a little ugly at times for both teams as you can expect from a first game.”
VS coach Jim Womochil likewise came into Friday’s rivalry matchup with expectation of a stingy CPU defense as well as experienced linemen and running game.
“They didn’t throw any surprises,” Womochil said. “We did some things to match up with their play action. They made plays and unfortunately we didn’t.”
Womochil’s prediction of strong defense proved accurate on both sides as CPU pulled out a close 6-0 win on the road. Two picks thrown by CPU early gave the Vikings opportunities to score they could not capitalize on. After a 47-yard field goal was missed, VS got the ball right back off a CPU fumble, putting them in scoring position. The run game wasn’t able to come up with the final push and they were stopped on the eight yard line.
“Our passing game needs improving,” Womochil said. “Protection, route running, and decision making. All of those things will come along as the season progresses.”
CPU’s passing game would prove to be the difference as senior Braylon Havel found junior tight end Tucker Clark for a 15 yard touchdown and the 6-0 lead minutes into the third quarter.
“Tucker’s a great target with good hands,” Burke said. “I know Havel threw a couple of picks early, but he ran the ball well and managed the game better as the night went.”
VS got on the one yard line moments later to tie or take the lead. A mixup by the Vikings led to them being pushed back to 4th and 5, coming up just inches short of putting themselves on the board before the end of the half. While the Stormin’ Pointers got on the board, senior Conner Mathis pointed out that stop as the momentum change they needed.
“We had three inches to give from the goal line,” Mathis said. “That stop really got us going. It was a really exciting moment for the defense.”
The Vikings put together two drives before the final buzzer, neither finding as much success as starting senior running back Gabe Sanders went down late in the game. Sanders 43 yards on 11 carries. Junior Bennett Rickels led the Vikings with 54 yards on eight carries, junior Curtis Erickson 45 yards on 10 carries.
“We don’t have great numbers out this season,” Womochil said. “It’s unfortunate. We also shot ourselves in the foot. It’s a tough way to lose a ballgame. Our two main runners are out. We still have to make plays.”
The Stormin’ Pointers nearly matched their opponent in total yards, putting up 167 yards in a defensive battle. Senior Cole Werner had 56 yards on 21 carries and 31 yards on one reception. Clark had 29 yards on two receptions and the lone touchdown of the evening. Senior Ethan Kress had 10 total tackles to lead CPU.
“This was an exhilarating game and I’m happy to come out with the win,” Burke said. “We bent, but did not break defensively.”
CPU (1-0) will host Benton on Friday. VS heads up to Oelwein (0-1) on Friday.