CPU volleyball was home Tuesday for a WaMaC West matchup with ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana (11-5), the Clippers completing a sweep (25-13, 25-15, 25-16) of the Stormin’ Pointers behind proficient hitting.
“[CCA] is a team that is going to do well at hitting spots, finding great angles where our defense isn’t going to get to it easily,” coach Michelle Halac said. “We knew we’d have to react quickly. They’re also consistent and don’t make many errors. You have to be prepared.”
The Clippers indeed fired away with 109 kill attempts and only 11 errors, but the Stormin’ Pointers made CCA work for all 26 of their kills. CPU’s back row got balls up on a majority of plays, but offensively the Stormin’ Pointers could not match point for point.
“There’s some angles we still need to work on getting in the right position, but we’re doing some decent things defensively,” Halac said. “I give our girls a lot of credit for the hustle and the scrappy plays that we have going on.”
Freshman Logan Keller had 20 digs and 10 assists, freshman libero Gracie Hows 18 digs and senior Lauren Antes four kills. Junior Ryanne Hansen had three aces in the loss.
“We know we can play at a high level,” Halac said. “We saw it spurts tonight. I don’t think CCA expected us to get so many balls up. Now it’s just about putting it together for a full game.”
CPU will travel to Solon on Saturday for a tournament and will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday for Pink Night.