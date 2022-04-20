Center Point-Urbana soccer got an unscheduled week long break after their 2-1 loss to Williamsburg due a postponed game, yet came back with energy in two wins over Cedar Valley Christian on Monday and Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday.
“We try to keep everything normal in practice and keep them on their toes,” coach Curtis Cassidy said. “We knew [Cedar Valley Christian] would be solid, but we came ready and got the job done.”
Wind and cold assaulted both teams as they took the field in Alburnett on Monday. CPU dominated possession the first 20 minutes, yet couldn’t find the net on several close goals. The Huskies took their chances in the latter part of the half, yet also found their shooting cold.
“We shot over the goal and had some indecision,” Cassidy said. “We knew we had to pick it up in the second half.”
And the Stormin’ Pointers indeed picked up their play, opening with freshman Jared Rosenberg finding his mark a few minutes into the second half. CPU pressured the Huskie defense for a solid 40 minutes and got the runouts they needed. Senior Fredrico Russo and sophomore Brody Behrens extended CPU’s lead and a balanced scoring night was capped off by a score from sophomore Drew Schellhorn in the final minutes of the late match. All four goals were assisted on.
“Ball movement was solid tonight, especially in that second half,” Cassidy said. “It’s not just one guy for us. Anyone can be on for us any given night. We just gotta make sure we don’t come out flat-footed in the first half.”
CPU returned home to Fross Park the next day and took down Clear Creek-Amana 3-1. Senior Nick Post came up empty handed in Monday’s game, but bounced back with two goals against the Clippers. Russo added another goal to his total. All three were assisted on.
The Stormin’ Pointers (4-1) traveled to Beckman Catholic on Thursday and will host South Tama on Tuesday.