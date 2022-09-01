Center Point-Urbana volleyball got a preview of incoming WaMaC member Grinnell in a non-conference match at home on Tuesday, defeating the Tigers 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16 for their first win of the season.
“It was good for both of us, maybe giving Grinnell an idea of what it’s like in WaMaC and us seeing what they bring to the table,” coach Michelle Halac said. “This was a nice game to have since we didn’t have any conference matches scheduled this week.”
The Stormin’ Pointers were able to cruise to a relatively easy win 25-19 in the first set courtesy of a rocky start by the visiting Tigers. Grinnell bounced back and took better care on serve receive to take the second set 25-22 and tie the match. Halac credits both Grinnell and nerves for the sudden drop.
“It’s the first home game and I’m sure nerves played a part,” Halac said. “But kudos to [Grinnell] for mixing it up and throwing some great things at us. There were too many missed serves in that set.”
CPU snapped out its lull and clicked offensively behind a standout performance from sophomore Logan Keller. Improved serving helped the Stormin’ Pointers take the third set 25-19 and rip momentum back on their court. Errors returned for the Tigers and CPU took advantage of their large lead to empty their bench. While the end wasn’t quite pretty for CPU, they took the set 25-16.
“Our confidence grew again offensively and we had some great hustle plays,” Halac said. “Hitting those spots we want fueled everything going forward.”
Keller led the Stormin’ Pointers with 22 assists, 10 digs and four kills. Sophomore Addy Tupa had 12 kills and 13 digs, senior Taylor Luscomb 10 kills and five digs. Sophomore Gracie Hoskins had 20 digs and three aces.
“Logan played as a setter all the way around last year and didn’t have the chance to really hit,” Halac said. “It was great to see her work on her all-around game over the summer, taking everything we asked her to do and putting it into play. All our players are doing that.”
CPU (1-2) competed in a tournament at Mount Vernon on Saturday and will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday for their first conference match of the season.