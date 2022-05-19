Center Point-Urbana baseball is off to a solid start to their season, blasting Waverly-Shell Rock 12-4 in their home opener Monday and sweeping Benton 15-5, 17-9 in early conference play on Tuesday.
“This is a big confidence boost for us,” CPU coach Tyler Smith said. “Preseason, we talked about our mental approach, believing in ourselves. But we keep telling ourselves we aren’t satisfied and want to get better every day.”
CPU slowly built a 5-0 lead before Benton struck with a Zane Frese RBI to score two. The Stormin’ Pointers put the game away late with a six-run and three-run final innings, led by junior Ben Hakert with four runs and three hits.
The Bobcats ripped off a 5-1 lead through two innings before the Stormin’ Pointers regained their lead, scoring at least two runs through each of the next five innings in a 17-9 win. Senior Braylon Havel and sophomore Riley Schutte each had three runs, with Havel adding four hits.
“Defensively, we had a solid game plan in both wins,” Smith said. “We hurt ourselves on the mound early in the second with too many walks. Offensively, we did a good job of keeping it close until we could shut [Benton] out. We’re blessed one through nine in our lineup.”
The Bobcats refocused as they defeated Union 12-1 the next day in the first matchup between schools since 2017. Benton Coach Seth Patterson saw much of the same struggles hit Union and had Benton the night before, but was pleased with how the Bobcats performed offensively through three games.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of improvement in our approaches,” Patterson said. “Tuesday wasn’t a great indication of that, but our guys have bought in early. We’re making adjustments and I think we’re going to be competitive offensively.”
Benton continued their season with a doubleheader at Linn-Mar Thursday. CPU will host Alburnett on Friday.