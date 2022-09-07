Center Point-Urbana cross country competed in the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic, a race separating underclassmen and upperclassmen, on Tuesday with promising results from both all four races.
Freshman Lily Miller had the top finish at her grade level, finishing fourth in the combined freshman/sophomore race with a time of 21:25. Sophomore Sydney McCormick was 11th overall with a time of 21:45, freshman Deni Katcher 13th with a time of 21:56, sophomore Julia Paine 34th with a time of 24:08 and sophomore Madison Bockenstedt 44th with a time of 24:46.
CPU had only two girls in the junior/senior race. Junior Emma Wilkerson was ninth overall with a time of 21:18 and senior Sophia Gentz finished 82nd with a time of 27:01.
On the boys side, sophomore Carter Easton was fourth overall with a time of 17:56, the second fastest time for his grade. Freshman Cayle Estling finished ninth overall with a time of 18:21, followed by freshman Cooper Grimm in 12th with a time of 18:48, freshman Will Cardo 28th with a time of 19:49 and freshman Landon Batchelor 43rd with a time of 20:36.
In the junior/senior boys race, junior Brody Behrens led the Stormin’ Pointers in 24th with a time of 18:04, followed by junior Casey Kirtz in 26th with a time of 18:10, senior Teegan Fuessley in 29th with a time of 18:19, junior Isaac Larson in 32nd with a time of 18:44 and junior Bradley Jones 34th with a time of 18:55.
CPU will next run at Starmont on Tuesday alongside Union and Vinton-Shellsburg.