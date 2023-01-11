MARION — Center Point-Urbana basketball saw their losing skid extend to four games as a blazing first quarter propelled Marion over visiting CPU 75-57 on Tuesday in a WaMaC cross-divisional showdown.
“Marion is a talented, super-athletic group,” coach Mike Halac said. “They play at a high level each night. They really impeded what we were trying to do.”
A 14-point outburst by Hawkeye baseball commit Myles Davis put the Wolves up early and never looked back. While Marion didn’t get much shooting from anyone else on their roster Tuesday night, CPU found itself losing the battle on the board (35-24 on rebounds) and at the free throw line (13-6 made).
“Offensively I thought we did some really good things,” Halac said. “We really need to fine tune some things on the defensive end. We’ve had quite a stretch with our first 12 games of the season, a lot being against top-tier talent.”
The Stormin’ Pointers were able to outscore the Wolves 17-13 in the final quarter as three Stormin’ Pointers finished in double figures. Senior Easton Tupa led CPU with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Junior Hunter Holmes had 11 points and six rebounds, freshman Cooper Grimm 10 points off the bench.
CPU (6-6) will move back into WaMaC West play with a trip to Clear Creek-Amana on Friday and seven of the remaining eight games within the division.
“The WaMaC West is always tough, but we feel like we’re battle tested,” Halac said. “We’re ready as a group to make a big push and excited about our schedule ahead.”