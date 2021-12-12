Class 3A’s fifth ranked team and Class 2A’s top ranked squad collided on Saturday as Center Point-Urbana hosted Dike-New Hartford, the two putting on a defensive slugfest as the Stormin’ Pointers edged out the Wolverines 45-42.
“This was a great test for us,” coach Philip Klett said. “[D-NH] plays such an aggressive defense and is very athletic. It wasn’t always clean with the turnovers, but we came out on top.”
CPU struggled early with D-NH’s pressure, coughing up the ball every other possession and failing to get into any offensive rhythm. Fouls piled up early for juniors Tayler Reaves and Nicole Rick and the Stormin’ Pointers were forced to play small ball against the Wolverines’ height and athleticism. D-NH hit the peak with a 20-11 lead over CPU in the second quarter before junior Ryley Goebel put up the last six points for the Pointers to go into halftime with a manageable 24-20 deficit.
“Both teams were sloppy with the ball and missed opportunities against one another,” Klett said. “I felt fortunate that it was only a four-point game. We had to come out with better composure in the second half.”
Turnovers continued to hamper CPU, yet the confidence was there for Goebel as she got the Stormin’ Pointers back in with several transition buckets. Meanwhile, the Wolverines could not buy a bucket for most of the third quarter, giving CPU a chance to double up 14-7 and emerge with a 34-31 lead.
“We started attacking their zone and their pressure the correct way,” Klett said. “We got the ball to Ryley in the high post for shots or to direct traffic. We never really got it inside the first half. Our defense held them down better.”
CPU’s delicate lead seemed in jeopardy as Goebel and then Rick fouled out of the game, leaving a guard-lineup to finish out the game. Two free throws by Reaves were enough to seal the deal for CPU and keep their undefeated season alive.
“We saw the good, the bad and ugly from both teams,” Klett said. “A good team like Dike will expose those things. We’ll clean up those things and keep moving forward.”
Goebel finished with 24 points, 10 boards, seven steals and four blocks before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Reaves totaled nine points, four rebounds and two steals. While Addy Tupa finished with only a single point, three rebounds and two assists, the freshman drew praise for her defensive effort on the night.
“Her effort and energy is always pick-me-up for everyone on the team,” Klett said. “She can handle the ball well and shoot the ball. Addy didn’t have those scoring opportunities today, but she did a lot of other things well and you got to have her on the floor.”
CPU (7-0) will host South Tama on Tuesday and close out 2021 at Clear Creek-Amana on Friday. Their season will resume on January 4 at Waverly-Shell Rock.